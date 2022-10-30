Buzz is a 2-year-old, male, hound mix. Buzz has brown fur with a big black spot on his back. Buzz is a sweet boy and currently lives in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Candy!
You can’t say no when this cute little face says you should adopt her! She is Candy and she is 5 years old. She is doing well in a shared cat room but would be OK as the queen of the house as well. Candy is very chill and would love to be your couch company! She is a sweetheart and loves to sunbathe in the window. Candy has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.