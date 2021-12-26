Meet Gucci!
Who out there loves senior dogs? Gucci is a loving pointer mix that is sweet and very affectionate. According to his previous owner, he is very smart and very protective. Gucci doesn’t care for small children, cats or most dogs. He wants you all to himself! He is leash trained, housebroken and loves to be brushed. He has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.