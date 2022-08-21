Meet Lane! Lane is a 4-year-old, male German shepherd. Lane came in as a stray and is one of the many dogs available in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet, please make an appointment by calling (423) 247-1671. To see more pets, visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Josie! Sweet Josie is a 2-year-old diluted calico with the softest coat. Josie might seem a bit shy at first, but when she’s in a calm environment, she is very sweet. She likes being petted and will let you hold her. When she was in our community cat room, she was a bit overwhelmed, but she can live with other cats as long as they give her some space and are presented properly. Josie has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call (423) 239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
