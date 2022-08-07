Brutus is a 2-year-old, male, bully mix. Brutus has mostly white fur with a brown and black patches. Brutus was brought in as a stray. He is one of the many stray dogs available in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
This 4-year-old girl is so sweet and loves to gives kisses. Little Love is a lover and craves attention and has the sweetest meow. This special girl has feline immunodeficiency, and we are looking for an adopter or a permanent foster to care for and love her. Her symptoms come and go, and she goes through times that she does not feel well and other times she is fine. She has been with us one full year already. We do not want her to live her life out in a cage by herself at our rescue. She deserves to have someone to love, and love her back. If anybody would be willing to take her in please message us. We will help with expenses to care for her. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237.
Meet Little Love!
