Bernie is a 2-year-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Bernie has a multicolor coat, with a white snout, paws and belly. He came in as an owner-surrender and is one of the many cats we have available for adoption. Bernie presently lives in our cat colony and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Shade’s owner is needing to rehome him, as her living situation has changed. Shade is a handsome Walker hound and just turned 3 years old in October. He has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and is house trained. Shade is very active and has no health issues. He gets along with other dogs and kids and is curious about cats. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
