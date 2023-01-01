Pixie is a 5-month-old, female, domestic short-haired feline. Pixie has a gray and white coat, with piercing yellow eyes. She came in as a stray and is one of the many cats we have available for adoption. Pixie lives in our cat colony and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Star is a German shepherd and mountain cur mix. She is 2 years old, high energy, and good with kids, cats and other dogs. Star is leash trained and house trained. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page. (Photo by With Love by Donna)
Meet Star!
