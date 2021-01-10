Meet Skippy!
Skippy is a 5-year-old Lab mix and has been at the shelter for a long time. Skippy has trust issues due to not having a happy puppy life. A potential adopter would have to come to the shelter and be around Skippy multiple times for him to warm up to you. He has been looked over numerous times due to this. After he learns to trust you, he will be your best friend. He is a sweetheart. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.