Meet Sage!
Sage is a 1-year-old, spayed, female cat. She is a beautiful tabby cat and is one of our longest shelter residents. This girl is super sweet and loves to be cuddled. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Cupun!
This boy is super intelligent with lots of energy. He would make a great hiking buddy. He is very sweet and affectionate. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Riva!
Riva is 11 years old but full of energy. She is sweet and affectionate. She would do best in a quiet home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Happy!
Happy is an Australian cattle dog/red heeler/Lab mix that is good with other dogs and kids over 12. Happy is high energy with excitement and loves to run, so she will need a fenced-in yard. She is shy. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Minnie!
This beautiful girl is Minnie. She is a 3-year-old tabby with green eyes. She is good with other cats and spayed. Minnie would like a calm environment with no children. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.