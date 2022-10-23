This handsome boy is Leo. He’s a 4-year-old pit bull terrier that loves people. Leo is very affectionate and loves to lie on you. He needs to be the only pet, as he does not get along with other dogs and NO cats. He would be a great companion for an adult household. Leo loves to run and play and is strong and energetic, so he wouldn’t be good with younger children. He knows basic commands, takes treats easily, loves to go on walks, and is great on a leash. He has been neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped. Leo will require a fenced-in yard. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237.
Clementine is a 4-year-old, female, calico cat. She has a white chin and green/gold eyes. Clementine came in as a stray. She is friendly, lives in our cat colony, and is ready for adoption. She is available now and ready for you to take her to her new home. Please consider visiting us and adopting her today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https:// petworkstn.com.
Meet Clementine!
