Ace is a 2-year-old, male, hound mix. Ace has mostly white fur, with a brown spot around his right eye. Ace came in as a stray and is one of the many available dogs in our dog kennel. He is available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Red is a beautiful 6-month-old red heeler that is so well mannered and is the sweetest! Red is good with children and other dogs, has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and is microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Meet Red!
