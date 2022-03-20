Meet Tenny!
Tenny is a 10-month-old redbone hound that is super sweet and has a calm personality. Tenny is good with other dogs and children, and is leash and house trained. She will sit when asked. Tenny has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. She kept jumping the fence at her previous home, and her owner was afraid she’d get hurt. So she will need a yard that has at least a 6-foot fence or a privacy fence. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.