Meet Princess!
Princess is a 2-year-old, female, lab/bully mix. She has dark fur, but has a white belly and white paws. She is sweet, healthy and available now. An excellent early Christmas present for the whole family. She is ready for you to come take her home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting her today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.