Meet Gucci!
Gucci is a very loving senior pointer mix that is sweet and just wants affection. According to his previous owner, he is very smart and very protective. Gucci doesn’t care for small children, cats or most dogs. He is leash trained, housebroken and loves to be brushed. Gucci just turned 8 years old. He has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.