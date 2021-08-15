Meet Nala!
She is a 3 1/2-year-old pit bull that loves people. She doesn’t seem to like other dogs and no cats. Due to her size and strength, she would probably be better with children ages 10 and up. Nala loves to play in the swimming pool! She is leash and potty trained and loves attention. Nala will need a fenced-in yard because she loves to run. Her previous owner couldn’t give her the time and exercise that she needed. She has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.