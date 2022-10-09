Allan is a 2-year-old, boxer/Lab mix. He has all brown fur with a black snout. Allan is friendly, already neutered, and ready for adoption. He is available now and ready for you to take him to his new home. Please consider visiting us and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Roxy!
Roxy is a beauty with a shiny black coat of hair. She is a 3-year-old Rottweiler/Lab mix. Roxy is playful, friendly and well-behaved. She was previously an outdoor dog, but she won’t mess in her kennel, so you could say that she is house-trained. Roxy would prefer to be an only animal and would not be good with small kids because of her size and strength. No cats. She would love to have a new family to love on. She has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. Come by and play with her. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.