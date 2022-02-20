Meet Leo!
This magnificent canine specimen is Leo. His kennel manners suggest he would be better suited for relay races and rock climbing, as this boy can jump heights only Olympians dare to dream of. Don’t let his high energy fool you, Leo really is just an overgrown lap dog. He is such a good boy and is eager to please. Leo is looking for a home with a fenced yard where he will be the center of attention that he deserves. Leo has been neutered and is current on his vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.