Trudy is a 6-month-old, female, domestic short-haired feline. Trudy is a dark gray striped cat with a ringed tail, white paws, and a white patch on her chin and neck. Trudy came in as a stray and currently lives in our cat colony. She is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
This beautiful girl is Maggie. She is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier that loves to be around people. Maggie weighs 64 pounds, has a beautiful brindle coat and gold eyes, is good on a leash and harness, is house trained, and loves to play in the grass in the dog lot. Maggie was surrendered due to having food allergies. We have changed her diet, and in just several days it cleared up. Due to being high energy, Maggie would be better with kids ages 7 and up. She is dog selective. No cats. Maggie has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237.
