Meet Miss Molly!
Miss Molly is a sweet pit mix that has been at the shelter since she was 10 months old. Her birthday is May 4, 2018. She loves to run and always has a toy in her mouth! Miss Molly will sit for treats and enjoys playing in the pool during the summer months. Inside her kennel, she loves belly rubs and will sit and listen to one of our employees sing “Good Golly Miss Molly” to her. She is microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.