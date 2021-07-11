Meet Timmy!
Timmy is a very loving tabby kitty. He loves people, loves attention and wants to be adopted by someone who will play with him and give him lots of love. Timmy was abandoned along with several other cats in a box, so we don’t know what his story is. He does well with other cats and is approximately 1 year old and a sweet baby. Timmy has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Hwy. 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com.