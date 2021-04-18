Meet Cora!
Cora is a beautiful 3-year-old pit bull terrier mix. Her owner had to surrender her due to his health problems. She is very smart and knows basic commands. Cora is housebroken. She is shy with new people but warms up quickly. She does better with kids ages 10 and up. Cora is dog selective and doesn’t like cats. She likes to go on walks. Cora is up to date on shots and has been spayed. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.