Aurora is a 5-year-old Harlequin Blue Merle Great Dane. She is a big dog, weighing in at 145 pounds. She has never been around cats. She gets along with other dogs, but small dogs make her nervous and protective of her space. Aurora is potty-trained and leash-trained. She has moderate to high energy and, if left to her own devices, can and will counter surf. She has been spayed, is current on vaccinations, and is microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Honey is a 10-month-old, female shepherd mix. She has mostly brown fur, dark ears, white paws, and a white patch from her chin to her chest. Honey is very sweet and was brought in as a stray. She is one of the many stray dogs available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Honey!
