Meet Miss Kitty!
Miss Kitty was found as a stray but probably was someone’s pet at some point because she’s so sweet. She had no chip. Miss Kitty is super friendly with people after a short warm-up and enjoys attention. She’s not a fan of being in the company of other cats. She would probably be a good indoor/outdoor cat, since she looked pretty comfortable when found. Miss Kitty is around 2 years old, has been spayed, and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.