Meet Salem!
Salem is a 9-week-old, male kitten. He has black fur but has a spotted white underbelly, paws, nose and chin. He loves toys and attention. He lives in our Cat Colony and is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.