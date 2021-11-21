Meet Liv!
Liv loves attention and is a follower rather than a leader. She likes to be around other cats. When other cats come to you for attention, she will happily follow them to receive attention as well. She is a little head shy and can sometimes be sassy. No small children. Liv has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.