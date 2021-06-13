Meet Emma!
Emma is a beautiful 6-year-old Siamese/Calico mix with a cute little bobtail. She would prefer to be an only cat. Emma likes to be petted but will let you know when she’s had enough. Emma has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Hwy. 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.