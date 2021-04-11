Meet Winnie!
Winnie is a a 4-year-old Tabby that plays well with other cats and kittens. Winnie is very friendly and likes to rub up against your leg and look up at you in hopes that you’ll pet her. She’ll plop down on her side to grab your attention. Winnie has been microchipped, spayed and is up to date on shots. She has beautiful markings. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.