Meet Baloo!
Baloo is an 8-month-old, male, hound/terrier mix. He has light brown fur but has a spotted white underbelly, nose and chin. He is very playful and always alert. He loves to run and play with toys. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.