Meet Little Love!
Little Love has the sweetest meow when she’s asking for your attention. She really enjoys being petted (not that much being held) and is an expert in making biscuits. She loves chasing tiny toy mice and balls. Little Love is FIV positive. That means she will need a bit of control as far as her health, and if she is around other cats her family will have to make sure the cats don’t fight (the only way of transmitting FIV would be blood to blood). Little Love has been spayed and is current on her vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment.