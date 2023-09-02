Tommy is a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog. Tommy is a little on the shy side, but very sweet. He has been waiting for someone to love him for a long time. He is dog friendly and is just a beautiful boy. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Kamala is a 3-year-old female cat. She is a beautiful calico kitty. Kamala is a very sweet girl and is looking for a loving home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Luca is a Yorkipoo. Luca loves to play but says no thank you to snuggles. He gets along with other dogs except when eating. He is not fond of cats, and children make him nervous. He is a bit shy at first around new people. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Furbee is a beautiful, medium-haired, lilac Tortie. She does well with other cats but is on the shy side with humans. She likes to be petted after she gets over her shyness. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Tommy is a 3-year-old mixed-breed dog. Tommy is a little on the shy side, but very sweet. He has been waiting for someone to love him for a long time. He is dog friendly and is just a beautiful boy. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Kamala!
Kamala is a 3-year-old female cat. She is a beautiful calico kitty. Kamala is a very sweet girl and is looking for a loving home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Luca!
Luca is a Yorkipoo. Luca loves to play but says no thank you to snuggles. He gets along with other dogs except when eating. He is not fond of cats, and children make him nervous. He is a bit shy at first around new people. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Furbee!
Furbee is a beautiful, medium-haired, lilac Tortie. She does well with other cats but is on the shy side with humans. She likes to be petted after she gets over her shyness. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.