Meet Miss Molly!
Miss Molly is a sweet girl, a pit mix, that has been at the shelter since she was 10 months old. Her birthday is May 4, 2018. She loves to run and always has a toy in her mouth. Miss Molly will sit for treats and enjoys playing in the pool during the summer months. She is also microchipped. Inside her kennel, she loves belly rubs and will sit and listen to one of our employees sing “Good Golly Miss Molly” to her. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.