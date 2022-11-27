Snarff is a 7-month-old male hound mix. Snarff has a black back and a brown face and underbelly. Snarff came in as a stray and currently lives in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Sable is a little over a year old and is a lovely green-eyed black cat with beautiful markings from a grayish white undercoat. Sable came in with 15 other cats that were left at the rescue in early summer. She has become friendly and will meow at you wanting treats and loves to be petted, but she’s still adjusting. Sable is good with other cats, spayed, current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Snarff is a 7-month-old male hound mix. Snarff has a black back and a brown face and underbelly. Snarff came in as a stray and currently lives in our dog kennel. He is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Sable!
Sable is a little over a year old and is a lovely green-eyed black cat with beautiful markings from a grayish white undercoat. Sable came in with 15 other cats that were left at the rescue in early summer. She has become friendly and will meow at you wanting treats and loves to be petted, but she’s still adjusting. Sable is good with other cats, spayed, current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.