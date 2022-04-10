Meet Violet!
Violet is a little over a year old, very friendly and good with other cats, but sometimes she likes to be by herself. She loves to lie in the window sill and get some sunshine and play with toys, especially the balls with a bell in them. Violet has been spayed, is current on vaccinations and has been microchipped. Come by and sit awhile and she will jump right into your lap. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.