Meet Julius!
Julius loves to play! He is a 10-month-old, orange, domestic short-haired cat and is learning boundaries in the big cat room. Some of the cats don’t like him because he is so friendly. Julius has been neutered and is current on vaccinations. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.