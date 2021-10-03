Meet Lacy!
This pretty little girl is Lacy. She is playful, affectionate, and will let you know that she likes your attention by purring a lot! Lacy could be a good lap cat. She’s good with other cats. Lacy has been spayed and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.