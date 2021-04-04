Meet Cricket!
We have a new little one at the shelter. His name is Cricket, and he is approximately 8 years old. He is a purebred miniature pinscher, very sweet and loves people. Cricket is leash trained and good with cats and other dogs. He probably wouldn’t be good with small children. He is up to date on shots, heartworm negative and has been neutered. He’s ready to be spoiled and loved by a wonderful family. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.