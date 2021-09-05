Meet the kittens!
We have kittens and we have more kittens! There are six of these precious little 4-month-old orange tabbies. They are so sweet, lovable and playful. They have been spayed and neutered and are up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.