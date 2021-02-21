Meet Sissy and Jake!
Sissy and Jake are a bonded pair of medium- size Australian shepherd mixes. Sissy is 4 years old and is the mother of Jake, who is 3 years old. They both have one blue eye and one brown eye. Sissy and Jake are friendly, love to play ball and go on walks. They both are up to date on shots and have been spayed and neutered. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.