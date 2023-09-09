This sweet girl came to us as a stray so we are unsure of her age. She is affectionate and loves to run outside. She would make a great hiking partner. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Judy!
Judy is 1.5 years old. She is super sweet and affectionate. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Fred!
Fred was named after a cheeky red-haired wizard from the film Harry Potter. He is just as spunky. Fred is high energy and very lovable. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Cheese!
Cheese is a friendly 4-year-old pit bull terrier. Cheese is a high-energy boy with lots of love to give. He sleeps in a laundry basket he has had since he was a pup. Cheese doesn’t like cats and is picky about what dogs he likes. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Leo!
Leo is a 7-year-old, male, bull terrier mix. He is available for adoption now. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Posie!
Posie is a 3-year-old, female, Rottweiler mix. She has been spayed. She is available for adoption now. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.