Dakota is a 3-year-old, female, bully mix. Dakota has dark gray fur, with white paws and a white patch on her chest. Dakota gets along well with other dogs and cats and currently lives in our dog kennel. She is available now for you to take home. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting her today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet White Sox!
White Sox is a sweet boy who loves to be petted. He is 4 years old and has beautiful markings with black stripes and white toes. He is good with other cats, litter trained, good with children over 12, but not good with dogs. White Sox was already adopted once and returned because he kept hiding for a month, so he would need someone with a lot of patience. Sadly, not all animals adapt right away. He has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and microchipped. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com.