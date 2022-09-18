When Meow Meow first entered the rescue, we were so worried about him. For several weeks he was extremely scared and was eating very little. After numerous weeks, some vet visits and medication, just look at him now! He is ready to be your cat! Meow Meow was born in 2020, is current on his shots, neutered and microchipped. He is currently living in our “VIP” space, sharing with two more cats, and he’s doing just fine. We’d probably recommend a rather calm environment for him. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.
Gunther is a 9-year-old, male, mixed breed dog. Gunther has mostly brown fur, with white paws and underbelly. Gunther came in as a stray and is one of the many available dogs in our dog kennel. He is already neutered and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new Petworks facility and adopting him today! Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.
Meet Gunther!
