Stormy is a sweet and loving tabby cat. Stormy love lots of attention and affection. She is about 2 years old and Petsworks’ longest resident. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Rosie!
Rosie is a very sweet, laid-back cat. She is a beautiful spayed torti with green eyes. Rosie is about 4 years old and is very special because she only has three legs. Please consider visiting the Petworks Animal Services facility and adopting her today! Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Jessee!
Jessee is a 2-year-old hound/terrier mix that was found as a stray. She loves car rides, toys and playing in the kiddie pool with her friends. Jessee gets along well with cats, other dogs and older children. (She might knock a younger child over.) To adopt Jessee, call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Zoe!
Zoe just turned 6. She is a shy girl looking for someone to cuddle with. Zoe is good with other cats and dogs but hasn’t been around kids before. Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Call 423-239-5237.
Meet Atticus!
Atticus is an adult male Labrador retriever. He has been neutered. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Noir!
Noir is a female, domestic, short-haired cat. She has been spayed. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.