Meet Remy!
Remy is a 7-year-old chocolate Lab mix that loves his toys! He loves people, children and female dogs, but not male dogs. Remy is a very sweet and friendly dog who loves attention. He has been at the shelter for a long time and wants a new home to start the new year out right. Come by and see for yourself what a great dog he is. Remy has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 virus, but any serious adopters can make an appointment. Call (423) 239-5237.