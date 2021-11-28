Meet Rusty!
This sweet little boy is Rusty. Rusty has a beautiful brindle coloring — hound, beagle, shepherd mix. He was born on Mother’s Day of this year. Rusty is very loving and has learned to sit for treats. He’s just a pup, so he is not house trained, but he is very trainable. Rusty has been neutered and is up to date on shots. The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is located at 2061 Highway 75 in Blountville. Hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Potential adopters should call 423-239-5237 to make an appointment. You can view our other animals online at petfinder.com, adoptapet.com or our Facebook page.