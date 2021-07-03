Perhaps cats aren't "owned" by anyone, but it sure hurts to let one go after years of having it near

Growing up, mine was not a “cat” family. We always had dogs.
To be clear, though, Mom always has loved all God’s creatures (except, maybe, for spiders and snakes — and sorry for those of you old enough to now have the 1970s Jim Stafford song stuck in your head).
When I moved back in with Mom and Dad after Dad’s Parkinson’s diagnosis, I brought my dog Daisy, already a star — albeit a recurring guest star — in their lives and hearts. As we joined the household in 2007, Daisy, I think, pretty quickly transitioned to thinking Mom and Dad were her main people — and I was the “guest star.” As Dad spent more and more time in his room, Daisy spent more and more time curled at his feet (or climbing into his lap).
Less than three years later Daisy took sick, and we had to make the difficult decision to accept the vet’s recommendation to end her suffering and let her cross what many pet lovers call the Rainbow Bridge. Mom cried hard and for a long time. Between sobs she told me I was never to bring home another dog while she herself is alive.
“I just can’t go through this again,” she said in a whispery, choked voice.
She meant, of course, the loss of a pet that was a part of the family. Daisy was the last of many dogs that came and went from our lives. We haven’t had another since. I do miss having a dog. They’re wonderful companions. They’re also, of course, a huge responsibility.
Mom has stuck to her “no-dogs-’til I’m gone” policy. But God sent something else to fill the void of not having a pet. On a hot summer afternoon in 2010 Mom was watering flowers in the front yard when she saw a cat coming up the sidewalk from Ross Street. It seemed to know where it was going, although Mom had never seen it before, as it left the sidewalk and entered our driveway, then walked near to Mom.
The cat, a tortoise shell calico, was emaciated, and seemed skittish — but lingered and mewed in a way Mom said was “pleading.” Of course Mom fed her and gave her water in a bowl. As she ate, Mom could tell the cat was a she, and a recent mother because it was clear she’d been nursing.
The cat ate and left, going back in the direction from which she’d come.
The next afternoon the same scene played out. And the next. And the next. Dad, still able to spend time on the front porch enjoying the view of Bays Mountain, witnessed the cat’s visit one afternoon. That day, with Dad outside and within earshot, Mom tried to follow the cat to see where it went after rounding the corner onto Ross.
“She crossed the street and cut between two houses and I lost sight of her,” Mom says like it happened yesterday.
When I came home from work late in the day after that fourth visit, I spied something new on the front porch: a cat — nursing four kittens.
“Your cat and kittens are here,” I called out to Mom.
“What?!” was her response. I could not believe she was surprised. There’s a reason “It’s like feeding a stray cat” is a fairly common expression.
And that’s how Pattycake joined our household. Soon after Pattycake arrived, Mom’s wonderful friend and cat-lover Susan Powell Hudson offered to get Pattycake to a veterinarian for shots, spaying and a general check up. The only thing that rivaled the relief Mom got from that being taken care of was the fact Susan’s husband, Dr. Bill Hudson, quickly found a great home for three of the kittens (one, alas, tried to cross East Sullivan Court and was killed by a car).
Although she showed up as a “stray,” and was a bit skittish at first, we don’t think Pattycake had always lived on the streets. She was well-behaved when we allowed her inside, and was ... well, housebroken. We considered her an outside cat. But in cold or wet weather, Mom would often allow her inside — especially after the vet diagnosed Pattycake as having asthma (more kudos for Dr. Bill and Susan for insisting to cover the cost of Pattycake’s medications over all these years, not to mention food and other supplies).
We did not get a litter box, however. Like a housebroken dog, Pattycake would go to the door when she needed to “go.” She’d wake Mom in the middle of the night and walk to the front door.
Another reason Mom initially began allowing Pattycake to come inside was the progression of Dad’s Parkinson’s, which kept him confined more and more to his bedroom. Mom noticed that as soon as she’d let Pattycake in the front door, Pattycake would go immediately to my father and stay by his side or at his feet for hours. It was her favorite spot. Even sitting in front of the refrigerator took second place.
After Dad died in 2013, for several weeks Pattycake would still go to the bedroom and stare at his recliner for a bit each time Mom let her inside the house.
Mom has often pointed out she didn’t “get” a cat. “She came here. I didn’t want a cat and I wouldn’t have gone and got a cat.” Some of Pattycake’s paperwork, in fact, identifies her as Pattycake Hudson (because the Hudsons have provided her medical care, including “house calls” by Dr. Bill to administer Pattycake’s meds, and food, whenever Mom and I are away). But Pattycake was Mom’s cat. There’s no denying it. She followed Mom about the yard, much like a dog would do. She wanted to be near Mom. And Mom liked having her close.
Pattycake crossed the Rainbow Bridge this past Monday. She’d been in declining health for some time. The last few months, she didn’t have much of an appetite. Mom learned to put prescribed ointment in Pattycake’s ear to spur her appetite. It worked for a while.
A few weeks ago, Pattycake’s attitude changed (yes, we could tell). She ate less, drank less water, wasn’t responsive to a dish of cream or a spoonful of tuna. She started hiding. I knew she as looking for a place to die.
Mom, to my surprise, agreed, and said Pattycake had been doctored and hospitalized multiple times over the years and had each time bounced back. But this time, Mom agreed, seemed different. Mom talked it over with Susan, and we all agreed if Pattycake’s time was here, and she wasn’t in pain, we’d rather her pass away at home rather than at the vet’s.
Mom fashioned a home hospice unit in the middle of the living room floor and kept Pattycake as comfortable as possible. On Sunday evening, as Mom held her in her arms and I held a dropper close to Pattycake’s mouth to offer cool water, I swear that cat looked at each of us like she knew it was goodbye.
It was unspoken, but Mom and I went to bed knowing Pattycake would be gone by morning. And she was. I helped Mom find a proper box and wrap Pattycake in one of grandmother’s lace tablecloths. Dr. Bill was out of town, so in his stead, our mutual friend Preston Lane handled Pattycake’s final arrangements.
Just before Memorial Day weekend, a tiny calico kitten showed up in our yard (actually, it was on the front porch and darted inside my car’s engine compartment the first time we saw it, delaying our departure for two hours). It has since been spotted in the yard with a tabby cat we believe to be its mother. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you what Mom has been doing.
But Mom said yesterday that she must find the tabby, and especially the adorable kitten, a home “before I get attached to it.”
We shall see.
If you have a pet, love on it a little for Mom and me today. If you’ve lost a pet or pets at any point in your life, we know your grief and wish you good memories.