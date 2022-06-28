ROGERSVILLE — The Baileyton Ruritan Club held a donation drive for the Hawkins County Humane Society and raised over $2,000.
The Baileyton Ruritan Club is a social welfare organization that helps people in need.
Hawkins County Humane Society Manager Sandy Behnke said the organization informed her it would be collecting donations for the shelter.
“(The Baileyton Ruritan Club) is a wonderful organization that helps people in need,” Behnke said. “They survey the needs in their communities and work to meet those needs. This year, they chose our small shelter because they realize how much we are struggling.”
Behnke said the club asked about the shelter’s needs.
“I met with two of the wonderful women from this organization a few times to discuss our needs,” Behnke said. “One thing I stated was we have no vet on staff, and we are not county-run. We have a lot of veterinary needs for sick or injured animals. At this very moment, we have five cats at the vet’s office now.”
In March, the Ruritan Club started collecting donations by placing donation cans in local Baileyton businesses, and it even reached out to some individuals in the community.
Baileyton Ruritan Club member Andrea Blevins said most of the money came from a roadblock in which drivers stopped to give donations to club members.
Blevins said the “Ruritan group helps anyone in need.”
“It’s a good cause, and they definitely needed the money,” Blevins said. “Humane societies never get as much money as they need.”
Through their efforts, the club raised $2,000 for the shelter. It put $1,000 toward the shelter’s bill at the Rogersville Animal Hospital and used the remaining money to buy supplies.
On June 21, the club delivered three carloads of donations to the shelter, including wet and dry dog and cat food, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, blankets, towels, office supplies, new trash cans and dish soap.
According to Behnke, the supplies filled the shelter’s front lobby.
“It was such a wonderful day, and we are so grateful for this act of kindness from everyone involved,” Behnke said. “This was such a blessing from some wonderful people that just want to spread kindness, and they sure did show us some kindness.”
The Hawkins County Humane Society is the only animal shelter in Hawkins County. Anyone interested in donating to the shelter or getting more information can visit its Facebook page.