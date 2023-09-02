Bringing home a baby is an exciting time for you and your family.
However, it may be a confusing time for your dog. Taking the right steps during your baby’s homecoming can help create a bond between your new addition and your dog.
The American Kennel Club shares the following tips to help your dog adjust to this life change:
— Make gradual changes: Be sure to plan ahead if aspects of your dog’s routine are going to change once the baby arrives. It is best to gradually adjust the routine, like where or when they get walked, before you bring your baby home so that your dog will not associate the changes with the baby.
— Becoming familiar: Prior to the baby’s arrival, bring an article of their clothing or a blanket home so the dog can get used to the infant’s scent before they arrive.
— Slow and steady: It is a good idea to gradually introduce your pup to your new baby, so they are not overwhelmed. Allow your dog to adjust to the smell, sight and sound of the baby for a few days before introducing them in a closer proximity.
— Make them familiar with new baby items: Your dog will be curious about the new furniture and toys in the house. Sooner rather than later, show your pup the new items so that they can become familiar with them. Make sure to teach your dog to “leave it” in advance as well.
— The arrival: Your dog will be very curious to meet the new member of the family. To ensure that they do not jump up on you when you come home from the hospital, it is a good idea to greet them separately until they calm down and then slowly introduce them to the baby. Remember to praise your dog for being calm and well-behaved.
— Balance your attention: Dogs can often feel left out when a new baby joins the family. Be sure to give your dog plenty of attention whether the baby is around or not, so they do not get jealous. Make sure that your four-legged friend still gets their daily exercise and play time.
— Supervision: You should always supervise time spent between your dog and child. Once your baby begins to crawl, keep an eye out that they do not tug on the dog’s tail or ears.
Natural canine behaviors such as snapping and growling are used when trying to communicate a warning.
Even the most tolerant dog has its limits!
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit the AKC website at www.akc.org.
