Some dogs have noise phobias. They can often act out in response to sudden noise or storms.
Some researchers believe that it’s not only the amount of thunder that is triggering, but the fact that dogs can hear the thunderclaps before we can.
It is also argued that dogs can feel the changes in barometric pressure and sense the static electricity generated by thunderstorms.
Whatever the reason may be, the American Kennel Club recommends the following tips to help your dog through thunderstorms.
— Positive association. During storms, try doing pleasant or fun activities with your pup. This way, over time, your dog can associate storms with positive things. For example, giving your dog extra treats during a storm can replace feelings of anxiety with happier ones.
— Calming pressure. During thunderstorms and other anxiety-inducing activities, swaddling your dog’s torso or tight shirts has been suggested. The pressure can help elicit a calming effect on pets. There are also products that lower static pressure that can help with storm anxiety.
— Medication. Anti-anxiety medication can be prescribed by a veterinarian to use in response to thunderstorm fear and noise phobias. Your vet knows best in terms of what medication would be most successful when treating anxiety. It’s important to keep in mind that storms can occur suddenly, so the medication might not have time to set in after being administered.
— Giving space. Sometimes, to make your pet feel safe, it’s best to give them space. Putting your pup in a room with no windows and providing white noise (like turning on the TV) can be the easiest way to distract from the thunderstorm happening outside. Especially because a lack of windows means your dog wouldn’t notice the flashes of lightning.
— Talk to your vet. Remember that it’s always a good idea to speak with your veterinarian about the best ways to combat your dog’s anxieties, especially if your pet is being severely affected.
In some cases, medications and behavior modifications are necessary, and in milder cases, you may need to desensitize your pup to storms using other methods.
For more information on responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org.
