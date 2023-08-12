N2308P34003C

It’s always a good idea to speak with your veterinarian about the best ways to combat your dog’s anxieties, especially if your pet is being severely affected.

 Metro Creative Connection

Some dogs have noise phobias. They can often act out in response to sudden noise or storms.

Some researchers believe that it’s not only the amount of thunder that is triggering, but the fact that dogs can hear the thunderclaps before we can.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you