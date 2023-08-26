Adding a dog to your family should be a well-planned decision to ensure a lifelong commitment to that dog. They should not be treated like objects that you return because you’ve changed your mind or apartment, or because they became too big, too energetic, or too time-consuming to care for properly. Any prospective owner should put effort into researching to find the best match for you and your family.
Through the years, the selective breeding of dogs with certain traits developed types of dogs that are predictable in their appearance, behavior and personality. Predictability and dependability are important because they offer fewer chances of surprises related to their size, physical characteristics, behaviors and personality traits. It is important to know what kind of dog you will be bringing home before signing off.
Know your lifestyle: The best chance for a successful match is finding a dog or puppy that will be a fit for your lifestyle, activity level and living conditions. If that match isn’t good, expectations can become disappointments and lead to unfortunate circumstances for both dogs and owners. In those scenarios, it’s best if the dog can be returned to its responsible breeder. In the worst case, the dog would be rehomed or even moved back to a shelter.
For example, if you are looking for a dog to accompany you on hikes, runs or long walks, a short-legged dog may not be the wisest choice. If you lead a sedentary lifestyle, you may want a calm dog that doesn’t require as much exercise. And if you live in an apartment, size may be an issue.
Prepare yourself to be a responsible owner: Being a responsible dog owner means being informed and realistic. Make sure you do your research and educate yourself about dogs and proper dog ownership, nutrition, health and training. Understand how much time, energy and money you may need to give your relationship with your dog the chance to thrive.
Research the breeds: There are about 200 recognized AKC dog breeds, each with their own look, behavior and personality. Research the common and not-so-common breeds by visiting AKC’s website. Let your research take you to a particular breed’s parent club website (a parent club means that breed’s national club) and learn about that breed’s history, purpose and disposition. Try to see or meet them in person. Go check to see if AKC has one of their traveling “Meet the Breeds” events coming to your area. Meet and talk with fellow owners and breeders.
Find a responsible breeder: Responsible purebred dog breeders are committed to that breed and its welfare. Responsible breeders should ideally be members of that breed’s national (parent) club and should be educated and accountable on their breed’s health status and adhere to their parent club’s recommended health tests.
A responsible breeder will probably ask you more questions than you ask them, usually important questions about your lifestyle, living conditions and expectations. They may not have a puppy or dog for you at that moment, which can mean that they breed very selectively for quality and not quantity. This is a good sign! If they don’t have one that moment, they may be willing to put you on a waiting list or refer you to another responsible breeder.
If you prefer to acquire a rescued dog from a shelter, you still need to be honest with the shelter staff about your lifestyle, living conditions, energy levels and expectations, and the shelter staff should be honest with you, too. Responsible shelters should be asking you those same questions. A good shelter also wants to get the best possible match for their puppies and dogs. If they are not asking you questions about your lifestyle, living conditions and personality expectations or giving you accurate information, be wary.
There are also lists of recognized breeders and members of that breed that may be eligible for rescue. Once you decide to look for a puppy of your own, AKC Marketplace can connect you with a responsible breeder.
The bottom line is, before getting a dog, do your homework, and be honest and realistic with yourself and whomever you’re getting the dog from. That way you’ll have the greatest chance of getting the best match and a true loving companion for you and your family for life.
To learn more about AKC recognized dog breeds or for more tips on responsible dog ownership, visit www.akc.org.
