The best chance for a successful match is finding a dog or puppy that will be a fit for your lifestyle, activity level and living conditions.

Adding a dog to your family should be a well-planned decision to ensure a lifelong commitment to that dog. They should not be treated like objects that you return because you’ve changed your mind or apartment, or because they became too big, too energetic, or too time-consuming to care for properly. Any prospective owner should put effort into researching to find the best match for you and your family.

Through the years, the selective breeding of dogs with certain traits developed types of dogs that are predictable in their appearance, behavior and personality. Predictability and dependability are important because they offer fewer chances of surprises related to their size, physical characteristics, behaviors and personality traits. It is important to know what kind of dog you will be bringing home before signing off.





