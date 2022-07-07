ROGERSVILLE — Almost three weeks after having both of his front legs severely injured, the mutilated cat brought to the Hawkins County Humane Society is improving, and community members have pledged more than $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
The kitten was rescued by and named after deputy Dustin Winter of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, who brought the cat to the humane society on June 17. The kitten had suffered severe injuries to his front legs, the left was completely removed, and the right was partially severed.
Since then, Dustin the kitten has been receiving treatment at the Mount Carmel Pet Hospital. The veterinarians at the hospital say he is getting better.
“I’ve been taking care of Dustin since he came in,” said Rebecca Bonsor, a vet at the hospital. “I was afraid he wouldn’t survive the weekend, but he did great! He is the SWEETEST baby.”
Since arriving at the hospital, Dustin has gone through many different treatments and therapies. He did have an infection early into his hospital stay and is still on antibiotics, but he is no longer on any pain medication.
He receives hydrotherapy and honey therapy daily. Hydrotherapy involves exposing the wounds to water. The vets are doing their best to save his partially severed leg.
“My goal is to save his right front leg,” Bonsor said. “We use warm saline flush to begin, then betadine swabs to debride the dead tissue, then remove obvious dead tissue with surgical implements, then hydrotherapy until he complains too much, and then soak him in honey. It takes about 20-30 minutes twice daily.”
Another vet at the hospital, Catherine Calcote, said that they have trimmed away all the exposed bone and the wound is starting to close on its own.
Calcote said she believes they will be able to save his right leg, and he may not need surgery with anesthesia.
Dustin is an active kitten who moves around a lot despite his injuries. Calcote said he loves to play and is a “very happy kitty.”
After investigations, it is believed that Dustin’s injuries were intentional. The HCSO has an open and active investigation in this case. In addition, Sandy Behnke, who is the manager at the HCHS, started a pledge fund.
She reached out to the community on Facebook and asked people to pledge a donation for a reward fund for information leading to an arrest of the person who injured Dustin. As of July 5, over $5,000 had been pledged.
“Many people have asked us to [start a reward fund] because they want justice for Dustin, and offering a reward will hopefully make someone talk,” Behnke said.
Behnke said she has received responses from people in Florida, New York, Canada and New Jersey.