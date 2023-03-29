ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Humane Society on Monday allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Hawkins County Humane Society for a building expansion.
Commissioner Jason Roach presented the resolution, which, after being amended, allocated a $250,000 dollar-for-dollar match to be paid in a lump sum. The HCHS would have until Sept. 31, 2024, to raise funds through monetary and non-monetary donations excluding the county’s yearly contribution.
HCHS employee Jackie Catterson said that raising $250,000 would be hard, and then the organization would have to wait 18 months to get started on renovations.
Catterson said the Humane Society needs more space to continue its work.
“I know they’re animals, but they have needs,” Catterson said. “We need help. We can deal with the day-to-day operation, but we really need the space. We need the isolation. We need all of this. This is not just a pipe dream. It’s what’s necessary to have a good and healthy shelter.”
Catterson said there is a lot of animal abuse in Hawkins County
“We do a lot for you that you don’t even realize. Because unless you deal with it and see it every day, you don’t realize how much animal cruelty there is,” Catterson said. “I just don’t know how much more we can do without space. I really don’t, and it breaks my heart. I can’t go to bed at night knowing that there’s animals being kicked, beaten, starved, mistreated, kept in small kennels with no food and no water. I know they’re not people, I get it, but man, they need a lot more help, and we do a great service for this county. We really do, and I just don’t know what to do anymore.”
One resident wrote a letter speaking out against the resolution. Jonathan Ellsworth argued that human life trumps that of animals and that ARPA money should be allocated to infrastructure needs.
“I believe in looking logically at priorities,” Ellsworth stated. “It does not take very long to look anywhere in the county and realize the critical infrastructure such as our roads and bridges, lack of protective guardrails and so on are needed extremely in many cases. … It’s not the responsibility or any other taxpayer’s responsibility to take care of feral or other animals taken to the Humane Society.”
Commissioner Tom Kern made a motion to forward the resolution back to the Budget Committee until the budget season.
Commissioner Josh Gilliam objected, arguing that the commission has debated the matter long enough.
“We have exhausted a lot of debate in public forums as well as in the Budget Committee,” Gilliam said. “We’ve exhausted a lot of time in doing that, and I think at this point, the debate needs to be had amongst the full commission. We need to hash this out, and then at the end of the day, you’re either for it or against it, and I’ll respect you either way, but I think it’s time that we vote on this.”
The motion to table failed with eight no votes and five yes votes.
After the motion to refer to committee failed, Commissioner Syble Trent made a motion to amend the allocation to $125,000 upfront and $125,000 as a match for a total allocation of $250,000. Trent said the resolution was unreasonable as written.
“They are not going to be able, and everyone knows that, to fundraise $250,000,” Trent said. “That’s totally unreasonable. That’s why it’s set up like that.”
The amendment passed with 10 yes votes and three no votes from Nancy Barker, Charles Thacker and Tom Kern.
The resolution passed with nine yes votes, one abstention from Chad Britton and three no votes from Nancy Barker, Charles Thacker and Tom Kern.
HCHS board President Susan Roffol said she is pleased that the organization is receiving a contribution with a doable match.
HCHS supporter Elana Stanley said she is happy with the resolution.
“I’m good with this,” Stanley said. “I knew we couldn’t raise the $250,000, but I’m good with this.”
Roffol said once the Humane Society receives upfront funds, it will reach out to its contractors to start construction.