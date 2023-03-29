County Commission

The Hawkins County Commission met on March 27 to discuss the HCHS resolution.

 TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Humane Society on Monday allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Hawkins County Humane Society for a building expansion.

Commissioner Jason Roach presented the resolution, which, after being amended, allocated a $250,000 dollar-for-dollar match to be paid in a lump sum. The HCHS would have until Sept. 31, 2024, to raise funds through monetary and non-monetary donations excluding the county’s yearly contribution.

